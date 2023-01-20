Premiere: Kuni Shares New Single “Home To Me”

News

Italian indie pop singer/songwriter Kuni debuted late last year with the dreamy, nostalgia-laden tones of her first single, “Sleep Baby.” Kuni (real name Eleonora Danese) has been writing music for years in fragments and snippets, with those fragments of song eventually coalescing into bursts of warm indie pop melancholy. That single was the first taste of more to come from Kuni, evoking a sweet spot of dreamy textures, vulnerable songwriting, and infectious melodies, all knit together with decadent production from her collaborator, Golden Years.

Today, following the release of her second single, “A Feeling,” Kuni is back with another new track, “Home To Me,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Home to Me” finds Kuni skirting away from the sharp guitar lines and feel-good rock tone of “A Feeling,” instead delivering a dose of twinkling folk pop. The track opens with solitary melodies and golden-hued acoustics, lacing Kuni’s gorgeous vocals with bittersweet slivers of heartache. Those pains of melancholy burst into longing confessions on the chorus, yet Kuni also shades the track with a sun-lit wistfulness that feels powerful and self-assured. Instrumentally, it is her most stark and simple effort yet, but also sports some of her sweetest melodies and most mature songwriting, with Kuni tracing poignant reflections on loneliness and heartbreak.

As Kuni explains, “‘Home To Me’ is a very gentle portrait of my feelings every time that a relationship – of any kind – doesn’t turn out very well for me. I know the same happens for each and any of them because I have learned to recognize a pattern over the years. Love, friendship, family: every time I put my hopes in a connection and that connection doesn’t work, I always find myself at home, in my room, on my bed thinking about what went wrong and what mistakes I may have done. I always end up thinking it somehow was my fault. So home, to me, becomes the place I am left alone with the ghosts I have collected and faced during the years, inevitably losing to some of them – today still.”

