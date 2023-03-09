News

All





Premiere: Land of Trees Shares New Track “Giving You My Notice” New LP Things I Don’t Know…Yet Is Out March 10th

Photography by Marie Wahlström



Tomorrow, Swedish indie folk singer/songwriter Land of Trees is set to return with his fourth full-length record, Things I Don’t Know…Yet. The record comes in the wake of his 2020 effort, Backlight Sonnets, and sees him calling upon a similar balance of heartfelt storytelling, warm sincerity, and earthen instrumental palettes. He’s been teasing the album with a pair of singles, last year’s “See The Fire Dancing” and his latest track, “There’s No Blaming Time.”

As Land of Trees describes, “Things I Don’t Know…Yet is a step back to basics. When I recorded my first album, we recorded a lot of what you hear live. Since then I’ve been doing two albums with a lot of metronome-struggle and retakes. I realized I had to reset to where music mattered most. So this time we rehearsed it together thoroughly, stayed over at Studio Glasfågeln for the entire recording of the album and recorded almost everything live. It was such a great feeling to play off each other’s tempo and spontaneity again; we had the best time playing and staying together, and I think it shines through in this record.”

Today, ahead of the record’s release, he’s sharing a final taste of the album with an early listen to one of its highlights, “Giving You My Notice,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Giving You My Notice” plays into the joyous undercurrent and soulful sincerity that colors the record as a whole, with Land of Trees’ lyrics exploring themes of mistakes, missed opportunities, and existential longing. The track reads as stark and confessional, but the band also lends it a certain warmth and vitality, shading the track with rippling banjo lines, propulsive rhythms, and aching vocal melodies. The resulting track feels widescreen and cinematic, capturing the band’s road-weary wisdom and penchant for stirring folk melodicism.

Check out the song below. Things I Don’t Know…Yet is out everywhere tomorrow, March 10th.