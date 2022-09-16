Premiere: Last Dinosaurs Shares New Single and Video for “Put Up With The Weather”
From Mexico With Love, Due Out on November 4th
Sep 16, 2022
Photography by Ryan Faist
Australian indie trio Last Dinosaurs is back this fall with another new record, From Mexico With Love, arriving November 4th. Written in the midst of COVID, the record was born in isolation as lead singer Lachlan Caskey found himself stuck in Canada before later traveling to Mexico. The result is a record that brings together contemplative depth, bittersweet melodicism, and soaring beauty, bringing forth an array of potent emotions.
As Lachlan describes, “In Mexico, I had a lot of time to think about life, to face the demons and just figure shit out. But there were also rapturous moments where I felt so free.” From Mexico With Love captures both sides of that experience.
The band have teased the record this year with a string of singles, including “Look Back,” “CDMX,” and “The Hating,” and today they’re back with “Put Up With The Weather,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.
“Put Up The With The Weather” finds the band evoking the breezy style and vibrant melodies of Japanese city pop, crafting a track replete with dizzying color. The trio packs the song with bright syncopated guitar lines, idyllic synth passages, and starry-eyed lyricism, layering it all together with a pop glossy sheen. It is an effortless delight, perfect for a lovestruck reverie and the departing days of summer.
Lachlan explains, “This song is a homage to Japanese city pop. It’s deliberately an exaggeratedly upbeat song. The lyrics go between speaking to myself in the verses while the choruses and bridge are about the beginning of a relationship. I imagined an idyllic snowy winter in Canada. The way a Japanese anime or TV program would frame the perfect western white Christmas would hyper-romanticize every element, with sparkly music and all. I kind of wanted to make the soundtrack to my relationship with a girl in Canada, who I met in the winter. The lyrics are also deliberately corny to an extent, to be true to the naivety of young love as well. This is just a song you don’t need to dwell on the meaning of much, and I like that.”
Check out the video and upcoming tour dates below. From Mexico With Love is due out On November 4th.
Upcoming US Tour Dates (with Bad Suns) -
Oct 05 Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
Oct 06 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Oct 08 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Oct 09 Seattle, WA @ Showbox
Oct 10 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Oct 11 Boise, ID @ Egyptian Room
Oct 13 Denver, CO @ Ogden
Oct 15 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Oct 16 Columbus, OH @ Newport
Oct 18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
Oct 19 Toronto, ON @ Axis Club
Oct 21 Boston, MA @ Royale
Oct 22 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle
Oct 23 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
Oct 25 Richmond, VA @ The National
Oct 27 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood
Oct 28 Raleigh-Durham, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Oct 29 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
Oct 30 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
Nov 01 St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Live
Nov 02 Orlando, FL @ Plaza
Nov 04 Birmingham, AL @ Workplay
Nov 05 Searcy, AR @ Harding University
Nov 06 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s
Nov 08 Houston, TX @ White Oak
Nov 10 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Nov 11 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto
Nov 12 Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
