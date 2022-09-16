News

All





Premiere: Last Dinosaurs Shares New Single and Video for “Put Up With The Weather” From Mexico With Love, Due Out on November 4th

Photography by Ryan Faist



Australian indie trio Last Dinosaurs is back this fall with another new record, From Mexico With Love, arriving November 4th. Written in the midst of COVID, the record was born in isolation as lead singer Lachlan Caskey found himself stuck in Canada before later traveling to Mexico. The result is a record that brings together contemplative depth, bittersweet melodicism, and soaring beauty, bringing forth an array of potent emotions.

As Lachlan describes, “In Mexico, I had a lot of time to think about life, to face the demons and just figure shit out. But there were also rapturous moments where I felt so free.” From Mexico With Love captures both sides of that experience.

The band have teased the record this year with a string of singles, including “Look Back,” “CDMX,” and “The Hating,” and today they’re back with “Put Up With The Weather,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Put Up The With The Weather” finds the band evoking the breezy style and vibrant melodies of Japanese city pop, crafting a track replete with dizzying color. The trio packs the song with bright syncopated guitar lines, idyllic synth passages, and starry-eyed lyricism, layering it all together with a pop glossy sheen. It is an effortless delight, perfect for a lovestruck reverie and the departing days of summer.

Lachlan explains, “This song is a homage to Japanese city pop. It’s deliberately an exaggeratedly upbeat song. The lyrics go between speaking to myself in the verses while the choruses and bridge are about the beginning of a relationship. I imagined an idyllic snowy winter in Canada. The way a Japanese anime or TV program would frame the perfect western white Christmas would hyper-romanticize every element, with sparkly music and all. I kind of wanted to make the soundtrack to my relationship with a girl in Canada, who I met in the winter. The lyrics are also deliberately corny to an extent, to be true to the naivety of young love as well. This is just a song you don’t need to dwell on the meaning of much, and I like that.”

Check out the video and upcoming tour dates below. From Mexico With Love is due out On November 4th.

Upcoming US Tour Dates (with Bad Suns) -

Oct 05 Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Oct 06 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Oct 08 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Oct 09 Seattle, WA @ Showbox

Oct 10 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Oct 11 Boise, ID @ Egyptian Room

Oct 13 Denver, CO @ Ogden

Oct 15 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Oct 16 Columbus, OH @ Newport

Oct 18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

Oct 19 Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

Oct 21 Boston, MA @ Royale

Oct 22 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle

Oct 23 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Oct 25 Richmond, VA @ The National

Oct 27 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood

Oct 28 Raleigh-Durham, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Oct 29 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Oct 30 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Nov 01 St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Live

Nov 02 Orlando, FL @ Plaza

Nov 04 Birmingham, AL @ Workplay

Nov 05 Searcy, AR @ Harding University

Nov 06 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s

Nov 08 Houston, TX @ White Oak

Nov 10 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Nov 11 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto

Nov 12 Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford