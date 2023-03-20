News

All





Premiere: Lauren Morrow Shares New Video for “I’m Sorry” New LP People Talk Out March 31st on Big Kitty Records

Photography by Jace Kartye



At the end of this month Nashville-based singer/songwriter Lauren Morrow is set to share her debut LP, People Talk, out March 31st via Morrow’s label Big Kitty Records. After spending a decade as frontwoman for Americana band The Whiskey Gentry, Morrow stepped out in 2018 with a debut self-titled EP, and began widening her creative horizons. Her forthcoming record incorporates this uninhibited creative lens, tapping into a broader range of influences from the worlds of pop, alt rock, and indie.

She has teased this transformation with the record’s early singles, “Only Nice When I’m High” and “People Talk,” and today she’s back with another new track, “I’m Sorry, premiering with Under the Radar.

“I’m Sorry” finds Morrow settling into an emotive and potent rock groove, carried by her showstopping vocal performance and a fiery guitar solo. Though you can hear hints of Morrow’s country roots, she fits effortlessly in a rock setting, bringing moments of impassioned fervor and aching sincerity to the track. That balance of heightened emotions and gentle sorrow is equally reflected in the lyrics, which find Morrow wishing desperately for a fight to end. The song steadily builds higher until the band locks into a soaring climax, a progression they bring to startling life with the accompanying live video.

As Morrow explains,“Sometimes song ideas come quickly to me, and this is one of those times. I was sitting in a Mexican restaurant parking lot after a fight with my husband, and I was thinking about how hard it can be to recover from an argument with a loved one, even when you’ve apologized. No one is perfect, and part of growing in a relationship with anyone is learning when to let go of hurt and move forward. Parker Cason (my producer) and my husband and co-writer, Jason, formed the rest of this song with me, and we all knew we had something special - furthermore, recording this song was also one of the best studio experiences of my life. We showed the band ‘I’m Sorry’ for the first time the day we recorded it, and they played it like this on the first take. I think we all felt the power of the words and the music - we could all relate. The build of the song feels so epic - it’s definitely one of my favorite songs on this record.”

Check out the song and video below. People Talk is out everywhere on March 31st via Big Kitty Records.

</div> <p>