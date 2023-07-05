News

All





Premiere: Laurence-Anne Shares New Single “Flores” New Album Oniromancie Due Out September 8th via Bonsound





Later this year, Montreal-based indie singer/songwriter Laurence-Anne is set to share her third full-length album, Oniromancie, due out September 8th via Bonsound. The record builds on the haunting songwriting of her 2021 album, Musivision, diving completely into the world of hypnotic dream pop with ethereal synth textures, electronic rhythms, and hazy layers of effects. As Laurence-Anne describes, the record was inspired by nocturnal dreamscapes and their ability to shift from peaceful to terrifying in moments.

Laurence-Anne has already shared a pair of new singles from the record, “Polymorphe” and “Politesse.” Today, she’s back with another new track, “Flores,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Her latest record sees Laurence-Anne singing in English, French, and Spanish. She has already shared two singles sung in French, but “Flores” is her second song written entirely in Spanish, originally composed during the writing process for Musivision. The track shades Laurence-Anne in shimmering synths arpeggios, languid rhythms, and subtly catchy melodies, crafting a lush and hypnotic soundscape. Her vocals offer a dreamy centerpoint for the track, while her lyrics feel like a celestial chant, repeating over and over above the honeyed grooves of the bassline.

Laurence-Anne says of the track, “‘Flores’ is about empowerment. The moment when you face yourself in the mirror and call your inner strength to give you the courage to act, to get out of toxic situations. The constant battle between your two selves, the emotional and the rational.”

Check out the song and accompanying visualizer below. Omniromancie is due out everywhere on September 8th via Bonsound.

<p>