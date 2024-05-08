News

Premiere: Layzi Shares New Single “eventually” Announces New EP in between Due out July 12th via Born Losers Records

Layzi is the project of Boston-based indie singer/songwriter and producer Carissa Myre. Myre debuted under the moniker in 2020, making intimate and chilled-out bedroom pop immersed in Myre’s DIY production. Since then she shared the 2021 EP, What’s Left to Lose, followed by a series of singles, including her latest effort, “Close 2 U,” which arrived earlier this year. Today, she’s back with news of her sophomore EP, in between, out July 12th via Born Losers Records. Accompanying the announcement, she has also shared another new single, “eventually,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “eventually” Layzi plays into a similarly understated and dreamy vibe as her last single, but enlaces it with a sharp, groovy undercurrent. A thick bassline drives the track, interlocking with syncopated guitar lines for a mesmeric watery groove. Myre dresses the instrumental with glittering synths and lo-fi-tinged production, delivering her vocals in a fittingly lazy croon. The track’s standout moment comes in its latter half when Myre’s vocals drop out and are replaced by a dreamy guitar solo, transporting the listener to the beach without them ever leaving their bedroom.

Layzi says of the track, “Writing ‘eventually’ was my melodramatic way of handling a long distance relationship that I knew was inevitably going to fail. I wanted the lyrics to overall capture the feeling of longing to be with the person you love, and how those feelings can be quite disruptive to your daily life.”

Check out the song and video, shot by Troy Lustick, below. The in between EP is due out July 12th via Born Losers Records. Pre-order the EP here.

