Premiere: Le Big Zero Shares New Single “Toy” New EP At Arm’s Length Is Out June 23rd via Mint 400 Records

Photography by Jeanette D. Moses



Brooklyn indie band Le Big Zero debuted with their 2019 record Ollie Oxen Free, followed by a sophomore album last year, A Proper Mess. Since their debut, the band have been navigating cross-country moves, DIY tours, and a rotating lineup held together by bandmates Michael Pasuit and Ben Ross. Lately, the band have rounded out the lineup with Katie Cooney joining on keys, guitar, and vocals, and Lukas Hirsch on drums. Now the band are set to return next week with a new EP, At Arm’s Length, out June 23rd via Mint 400 Records.

On their latest EP the band takes inspiration from ‘90s slacker rock and idiosyncratic indie touchstones like Parquet Courts, Pavement, and Les Savy Fav, playing with jagged guitar textures, off-kilter hooks, and Pasuit and Cooney’s vocal harmonies. Today, ahead of the record’s release the band are sharing a single from the EP, “Toy,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The EP reportedly came together over the course of a series of extended jam sessions, and it’s easy to see that loose energy reflected in “Toy.” The guitar work is sharp and minimalist, with the rhythm and lead guitar creating a dueling call-and-response structure. In contrast to the spikey melodies, the rhythm section locks into an intoxicating groove as the bass and drums play effortlessly off one another. Finally, Pasuit and Cooney add the final ingredient with their contrasting vocal tones. Each of these parts feels disparate and unique, yet the band weaves them together seamlessly, making for an off-beat blend of angular melodicism and electrifying rhythms.

The band says of the track, ‘Toy’ grooves way more than our standard fare, which tends to be a bit more jagged and intricate by design. The lyrics are a concise but expressive detailing of everyone’s deepest love affair: their distractions. Whether it’s social media or the newest, shiniest thing, we’d be hard-pressed liars to deny we’re all obsessed with something that both drives us crazy, but somehow still feeds some innate desire for approval. The minimalist chord structure really allows the vocals to shine, and the harmonies lock in despite a slight dissonance. We’re also stoked on the ending, which ramps up in intensity during our shameful refrain ‘I don’t want to share.’ It all came together in the room quite quickly, which might be unusual for Le Big Zero, but we’re beyond excited to push it as our first single from At Arm’s Length.

Check out the song below. The At Arm’s Length EP is out June 23rd. The band are also playing an album release show on June 30th at the Our Wicked Lady Rooftop with Papi Shiitake, Punt and Good Looking Friends. Tickets can be purchased here.

