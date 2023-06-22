Premiere: Leanne Gallati Shares New Single “Car Sick”

News

Brooklyn indie pop singer/songwriter Leanne Gallati debuted last year with a pair of theatrical introductory singles, “Selfish” and “Chemical Explosion.” After fronting funk rock outfit Cosmonaut Radio, Gallati broke off into her solo career with a style pulling equally from shades of pop, rock, and soul. Today, Gallati is sharing another new angle on her sound with her latest track, “Car Sick,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Car Sick” offers up a leaner sound than Gallati’s previous two singles, adding driving rock guitars and propulsive drumming into the mix. Though Gallati’s vocals still retain a flair for the dramatic, she trades in smokey soul grooves and showstopping heights for insistent forward motion, layering in biting lyricism as she goes along. Lyrically, the track was inspired by falling out with a lover, documenting the moment when the infatuation fades and their flaws start to bleed through: “It went from butterflies to rolling eyes / I should’ve seen the signs / That I fell for someone that was never there / I wish that I could say that I was feeling sad / But now you just make me car sick.”

Gallati says of the track, “The idea for ‘Car Sick’ came to me when I was dealing with the aftermath of a situationship. In the beginning of dating anyone, I feel like you wear these rose colored glasses that make the other person seem like the coolest and hottest person ever. Then, as time goes on, you start to realize that this person was never who you dreamt them up to be, and that feeling of realization makes you ‘car sick.’”

Check out the song early below, out everywhere tomorrow.