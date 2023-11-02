News

Premiere: Linying Shares New Single “Porcupine” New EP House Mouse Out November 17th via Nettwerk

Photography by Ronan Park



LA-based Singaporean artist Linying first got her start in the online EDM sphere but has since settled into an atmospheric and elegant style of indie dream pop, in the vein of singer/songwriters like Clairo or Maggie Rogers. Last year, she released her full-length debut album, There Could Be Wreckage Here, and she recently returned with a lush new track, “Take Me to Your House, the lead single from her forthcoming EP, House Mouse. Today, she’s following with another new track, “Porcupine,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Porcupine” feels more driving and propulsive than the record’s gauzy lead single, instead leaning on fuzzy indie rock guitar textures, burnished with jangling saloon pianos. Linying’s airy vocals give the track a sweet, melodic appeal, but she also avoids the rut of predictable indie rock by adding novel instrumental accents and a tumbling off-kilter feel to the track. It’s warm, welcoming, and bursting with melodic color, yet beneath the charm, it also has some sharp and spikey edges to it, much like the titular porcupine.

Linying says of the track, “This song is a gentle reminder that everything outside is a mirror, and it’s never going to give you what you really need. It’s a way of saying, ‘Get a hold of yourself. Don’t leave yourself behind.’”

Check out the song and video below and stream it here. The House Mouse EP is due out on November 17th via Nettwerk.

