Premiere: LOBSTERBOMB Shares Video for New Single “RUN”

Berlin-based band LOBSTERBOMB first got their start during the pandemic, connecting via an Instragram notice board for musicians, “We Formed a Band.” Since then, the band have begun making a name for themselves in the German touring circuit, offering up a punchy style of indie rock, tinged with some off-kilter punk edges.

The band debuted in 2021 with an EP, Go! Go! Go!, and have since followed with a series of singles teasing their forthcoming full-length record Look Out, out July 21st via Dutchess Box Records. Last week the band returned with their latest single, “RUN,” and today they’re back with a new video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

Previously, the band’s singles have seen them playing with the stylistic markers of ‘80s post punk and new wave. In contrast, “Run” is more bright and euphoric, letting the band’s synth-laden side shine through amidst driving guitar work and charming backing vocals. Similarly, the song’s lyrics call upon themes of liberation and rejuvenation. As front woman Nico says, “Ultimately, the song is an anthem for growth and perseverance, encouraging individuals to never give up on themselves and to stay true to their authentic selves even in the face of adversity.”

The track’s accompanying video also captures that same sense of joyful renewal, featuring the band lounging in sunlit fields and playing beside a lake. The band explains, ”We had been cooped up inside avoiding the Berlin winter for too long, so as soon the first rays of the sun started to appear we wanted to make something with a more upbeat, summery vibe. The song is about new beginnings and it was a bit of a musical new beginning for us - moving into a more sweeping, spacious, and synthy pop sound. We had to fight our instincts a little and learn to let go from thrashing guitars but we really came to be comfortable where that freedom led us.

We shot this by a lake in Brandenburg outside of Berlin. We wanted the video to echo the spontaneous sentiments of the song so we didn’t really plan anything and allowed whatever we came across to act as an impromptu guide. We met a lot of cute dogs that day so if we look happy this is why.”

Check out the song and video below. Look Out is out everywhere July 21st via Dutchess Box Records.

