Premiere: Loki’s Folly Share New Video for “Trickster” Debut Album Sisu Out February 21st via Josie Cotton's Kitten Robot Records

Photography by Mika Larson



Minneapolis indie punk trio Loki’s Folly is the project of siblings Annie, Nissa, and Oskar. The band was initially born from Annie and Nissa’s lessons at Twin Town Guitars, with Annie on guitar, Nissa on drums, and Oskar joining on bass. Later, the band drew support from local Minnesota musicians including Ryan Smith of Soul Asylum and the late producer Ed Ackerson (Motion City Soundtrack, The Replacements, The Jayhawks).

Earlier this year, the band shared their debut album, Sisu, and today they’re back with an accompanying video for one of the record’s highlights, “Trickster,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Trickster” is a tight, nervy, and punky effort, soaked in distorted guitars and pounding piano. The band sounds joyous and raucous together, with Annie and Nissa bringing out both howling rapid-fire deliveries and sharp pop harmonies. The sound of the track places the band squarely in the lineage of ‘90s riot grrrl acts like Sleater Kinney, but they also imbue the song with a unique rowdy humor. That combination of charm and winking mischief extends equally to the lyrics, which find the band inhabiting the role of the titular trickster: “Got a little plan, just wait and see / Twisting and writhing, who you gonna be? / I’m stealing all your money, stealing all your jewels / Gonna steal everything from all of you fools.”

Annie says of the track, “On the surface, this song is about all the Trickster characters we know from our favorite childhood stories like Anansi, Monkey King, Joker, and, of course, Loki. These are characters we love for how they force others to question themselves and define what is good for them. On a deeper level, it is about facing tough challenges that maybe you don’t really want to go through but that teach you more about who you are and what kind of person you’re going to be.

Meanwhile, the accompanying video explores some of Minneapolis’ hidden gems, with the band filming at locations including East River Flat’s Park, Hennepin Island, Saint Anthony Falls, the Weisman Art Museum, and the Downtown Minneapolis Riverfront.

Check out the song and video below. Sisu is out everywhere now via Kitten Robot Records.

