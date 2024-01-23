News

Premiere: Lola Wild Shares New Track “Get Up” Debut EP Get Up Out January 26th





This week, indie singer/songwriter Lola Wild is sharing her debut EP, Get Up. The record finds Wild blending indie, folk, and dream pop together with a resonant vintage sheen, pulling from a similar well of influences as artists like Angel Olsen, Indigo de Souza, or Sharon Van Etten. Last year, Wild shared the record’s lead singles, “Rendezvous” and “Here I Go,” a duet with folk singer/songwriter Robert Chaney, and today she’s back with an early listen to the title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Get Up” finds Wild caught between aching melancholy and wistful reverie. Her crooned vocals imbue the track with a yearning undercurrent, singing above a mix of chugging guitars and a swooning rhythm section. The results feel like a marriage of reedy folk and Americana tones with warm indie rock instrumentation, all knit together with Wild’s reflective lyrical voice. She confesses, “I never could right my wrongs or tell a promise from a lie / My troubles they’ve passed / I just haven’t got the time / So much that I could say / It’s easier to get up and walk away.”

Wild says of the song, “This track is an ode to my little youth. Like most young people, you do and say what you thought at the time was necessary to block out certain aspects of life, I guess. Eventually it just got to the point where I needed to get up, move on and sort my stuff out. It’s also an audible glimpse of a lot of anxieties I challenged at the time. Battling with being present, ‘happy’ and being somewhere else mentally, influenced by my obsession with the sad clown paradox - the contradiction between outward appearance and internal emotions, hiding true feelings behind a facade of happiness.”

Check out the song and video below. The Get Up EP is out on January 26th.

