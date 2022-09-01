Premiere: lotusbliss Share New Single “Unwired”

News

UK indie rock outfit lotusbliss are the project of brothers Josh, Seth, and Adam. The band debuted with a moody and spacious aesthetic on their first EP, 2020’s A Good Death Is a Beautiful Thing and quickly followed last year with their sophomore EP, Bittersweet. Since then, the band have released a string of mesmerizing singles and live sessions and are set to return tomorrow with a new EP, An Aching Sea.

As the band describes, “the overarching theme of the EP is becoming aware of your mind’s warring thoughts and exploring how these can be calmed in the everyday - how to fall into the aching sea.” After teasing the record with “Nightshade” and “Dust,” today the trio are sharing one last track from the project, “Unwired,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

With “Unwired,” lotusbliss take a turn into euphoric and cinematic indie rock, recalling the soaring style of bands like Foals. Though hints of the band’s longing side bleeds through via ghostly guitar lines and glassy harmonies, these are layered within shimmering synth tones and massive melodic crescendos, creating emotive indie rock enlaced with wistful beauty. Though An Aching Sea may only be their third release, “Unwired” finds the band aiming for the heights of festivals and arenas, delivering big-tent melodies with unabashed passion.

Talking about the single, the band explains, “this song is about being present, about recognising that life is a gift and it’s there to be embraced but easily gets stolen. So often we miss the beauty of simple things around us, focused on progressing to the next big thing ahead; the future fool’s gold”.

Check out the song below. An Aching Sea is out everwhere tomorrow, September 2nd.