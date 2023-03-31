Premiere: Love You Later Shares New Single “Are You Gonna Care When I Die?”

News

Love You Later is the musical moniker of rising Nashville-based alt pop singer/songwriter Lexi Aviles. Aviles debuted the project with her 2018 EP, How Many Nights Do You Dance With Tears In Your Eyes, and followed in 2020 with her EP, Heaven Is Without You. She’s been releasing a steady stream of new singles in the years since, returning most recently with the cinematic alt pop of her latest effort, “Girl With Headphones.” That track proved to be the lead single from her latest EP, From The Window Sead, due out on May 5th of this year.

Today, Aviles is back with her second single from the EP, “Are You Gonna Care When I Die,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Are You Gonna Care When I Die,” Aviles delivers another exceedingly catchy pop tune, pairing shimmering guitar textures with blissed-out synths and an intoxicating bass groove. The lush aesthetics, crescendoing hooks, and sugary melodies all fit into a euphoric pop mold, hitting on a soaring combination that could fit effortlessly in a coming-of-age movie. However, in contrast with the feel-good sheen, the track’s lyrics find Aviles meditating on rejection and feeling unneeded and unwanted.

As Aviles explains, “I wrote ‘Are You Gonna Care When I Die’ in the midst of a time where I was drowning in rejection from the music industry, and in the real world. No-one seemed to care, listen to me, or take me seriously. I realized that the attention from these people was not worth my time or energy, and ultimately did not define me. The song is a constant reminder to myself to regain my voice and power to tell my own story. The ones that are meant to notice, will notice. Ultimately, it’s a song for anyone who feels insignificant and undermined.”

Check out the song below. The From The Window Seat EP is due out on May 5th.