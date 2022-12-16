Premiere: Low Lying Sun Shares New Video for “Heaven Knows”
Dec 16, 2022
Photography by Nicola Rushen
UK-based indie rock outfit Low Lying Sun emerged earlier this year with their debut EP, Hymn To Say Goodbye, weaving together threads of indie rock from either side of the Atlantic for a sound that feels both vital and earnest. Following that introduction, the band have been staying busy on the UK live circuit before returning once again with their new single, “Heaven Knows.” Today, the band are back with the accompanying video for “Heaven Knows,” premiering with Under the Radar.
“Heaven Knows” finds the band aiming high, delivering a track that thrives on anthemic hooks and big emotions. Bright guitars, pounding percussion, and soaring melodies color the track’s emotive highs, contrasting perfectly with the shadowy and meditative verses. The results are euphoric and often triumphant, but also layered with enough texture and reflective edges to ground the track in darker shades. The accompanying video explores that darker side, reflecting the claustrophobic undertone to the verses.
The band says of the visual, “We tried reflecting some of the themes of the song by isolating and obscuring the subject, trapping them in the same space for the entirety of the video.”
Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.
