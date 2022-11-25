Premiere: LUMER Shares New Single “English Dream”
Last year, the fiery English rock outfit LUMER shared their debut EP, The Disappearing Act, introducing their brooding, caustic, and magnetic style of post punk. Following a forceable hiatus due to lockdown, the band returned to touring at long last this year and shared their first single of the year, “Hatred is a Passion of Theirs.” Today, they’re back again with their latest single, “English Dream,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Like much of The Disappearing Act, “English Dream,” brings forth an indelible marriage of vitality and venom, weaving weighty social commentary within a pounding blend of post punk. Bassist Ben Morrod takes the driver’s seat, propelling the track forward via a potent bass line bolstered by William Evans’ drumming, all while Ben Jackson colors the mix with searing slashes of guitars. On top of the band’s tense post punk stylings, lead singer Alex Evans offers a dour critique of English life, one where working people are left to beg for scraps from those in power (I just want / I just want something from them”).
On the track, Evans states: “English Dream tries to epitomise my cynical view of my country. Why are you supposed to put so much in for very little in return? There is this constant battle, it seems, to find any form of joy in the political and social climate that we are currently surrounded by. I feel that we have to crawl on our knees for our leaders whilst very little is being done in protest from our people”.
Check out the song below, out everywhere now.
