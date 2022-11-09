News

Premiere: Mae Mae Shares New Single “Green” New EP Coming in Early 2023





Indie pop singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mae Mae debuted early this year with her debut EP, Gummy Heart Eyes, offering up a magnetic combination of sparkling pop hooks and dreamy bursts of indie charm. Most recently, she returned with her follow-up single, “Peach,” which also serves as the first taste of her sophomore EP, coming in early 2023. Today, she’s back with another new single, “Green,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Green” is an effortlessly charming piece of piano pop, carried by buoyant melodies and easygoing bass grooves. Tinges of strings, handclaps, and lithe harmonies all add to the track’s upbeat sheen, lacing each element with a dose of pop sunshine, even as the lyrics bring forth darker shades. Beneath the track’s bright facade, Mae Mae lays out her own pessimism for the future, trying desperately to peer into better days.

She explains of the track, “I wrote ‘Green’ in the midst of feeling pessimistic about the future. I wasn’t necessarily believing what I was writing at the time, but rather trying to change my outlook through the process of creating it. The song grew into its own thing that I feel really embodies the idea of looking ahead to greener pastures while sitting in the dead space of a creative rut.”

Check out the song early below. Mae Mae’s sophomore EP is coming in early 2023.