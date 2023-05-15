Premiere: Maggie Miles Shares New Single “Be Nice”

News

Later this week, Nashville alt pop singer/songwriter Maggie Miles is set to share her upcoming sophomore album, The Lack Thereof. After her 2020 debut, Am I Drowning or Am I Just Learning to Swim, her newest record expands deeper into Miles herself, offering a more realized vision of Miles as a songwriter and a person. Sonically, the record encompasses formative influences from the ‘90s, such as grunge, dance music, and alt rock, incorporating them into her shimmering alt pop soundscapes. Equally though, the record is a document of Miles’ own changes, such as her shifting sense of self and a personal crisis of faith.

The full record is out on May 17th, but ahead of the release Miles has shared a string of new tracks, with the title track arriving in March. Today, she’s back with one last single from the record, “Be Nice,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Miles goes in an introspective direction with “Be Nice,” singing above some meditative keys, spacious production, and chilled R&B beats. It is laid-back and meditative but also sports some subtle pop hooks and sharp guitar lines weaved within the nocturnal instrumentation. The results are exceedingly smooth, delivering a quietly anthemic version of honeyed alt pop. Amidst it all, Miles delivers heartfelt confessions, exploring how she isolates herself and asking for kindness and support from her loved ones: “Can’t feel my own limbs / Think I’m too out of it / Afraid of my own skin / What is wrong? / How does this happen? / Phantom in the moment / Praying for affliction / Be nice”

Miles says of the track, “‘Be Nice’ is the first track on the record that pulls from a human relationship. I was feeling unseen and maybe a bit scared of myself at this time in my life. The chorus is me requesting grace regarding my mental health and the tumultuousness it can toss at me, and at times because of proximity to them, those I love. ‘Be nice’ to me because I’m certainly not. I don’t believe it’s all hopeless in the end either, the song becomes an anthem that I’m singing to myself, because speaking kindness enough over yourself can truly shift your mindset. I think it turns from the other party, to an internal song as well. A personal-anthem, if you will.”

Check out the song below. The Lack Thereof is out everywhere on May 17th.