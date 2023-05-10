News

Premiere: Mainland Break Shares New Single "One Way Ticket to Midnight" New LP One Way Ticket to Midnight Out July 21st





Mainland Break are a new band with a marked affection for the jangly and warm side of indie rock, recalling indie touchstones like R.E.M. and The Feelies, as well as breezy modern outfits like Real Estate. The band debuted in 2019 with an EP, Short Stay, but have been dormant in the years since. Now they’re back and announcing their debut album, One Way Ticket to Midnight, produced by Mark Anderson (Sylvan Esso), mixed by Joey Oaxaca (White Reaper, Mamalarky), and mastered by Dave Cooley (M83, DIIV).

Accompanying the announcement, the band have also shared the album’s title track, premiering early with Under the Radar.

“One Way Ticket to Midnight” is a driving indie rock singalong, carried by a propulsive bassline and a gleaming chorus. The narrative of the album walks through the events of a single night, and the title track acts as the record’s anthemic peak, where the rock revelry and effortless energy are at their highest. Lyrically, the track also fits the mold of a windows-down road trip tune as the band tours through the excitement the night may hold: “I’m out tonight to bark at the moon / My hair swept back by a Dio tune / I wanna go play cards in a backroom / I’ll be up all night, yeah, I’ll be nowhere soon / I’m on an inland getaway in the good day Chevrolet.”

The band explains of the track, “‘One Way Ticket to Midnight’ is an anthem and toast to the memories of friendship and a single night out that’s seared in the memory of a lost soul.

The music video condenses the night that inspired the song into a single game of billiards. It shows Mainland Break surrounded by their friends and features a cameo by Andy Rauworth of Gauntlet Hair and cindygod.”

Check out the song and video below. One Way Ticket to Midnight is out everywhere on July 21st.

