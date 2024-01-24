Premiere: Majorette Shares New Single “Tomorrow is Forever”

News

Under the moniker Majorette, Queens-based singer/songwriter Danielle Salomon makes catchy indie pop with a twee and vintage tinge, crafting a style she’s described as “snappy but sappy.” The project originally began as a bedroom pop affair, collecting demos recorded on Salomon’s old Yamaha keyboard, but it has since evolved into a full band with the addition of guitarist Eli Recht-Appel, bassist Bianca Butler, violinist Chris Williams, and percussionist David Ball.

Lately, Salomon has been teasing her forthcoming debut EP, Forever Starts Tuesday, announcing it last year with her lead single, “One Glove.” The full EP is out tomorrow on January 25th, but ahead of the release Majorette has shared a final single from the record, “Tomorrow is Forever,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Tomorrow is Forever” acts as the record’s title track, with the hook repeating Salomon’s cheerful mantra, “Tomorrow is forever / And forever starts Tuesday.” Salomon sings in a sweet, conversational style, sometimes breaking into spoken word, and at other times floating unmoored atop the lilting synth chords. The track is unassuming and low-key, carried forward by a drum machine march and simmering lo-fi aesthetics before later sprawling into a wistful outro. Yet, Salomon also weaves in a surprisingly catchy hook and plenty of winsome charm. The track tells the story of getting hit by a car, but Salomon relays the events with an irrepressible cheer and offbeat wit, painting the moment as unexpectedly heartfelt and deeply funny.

Speaking on the song, Salomon says, “‘Tomorrow is Forever’ is my favorite track on the EP. The hook ‘Tomorrow is forever and forever starts Tuesday’ was inspired by the Roger Miller lyric ‘good ain’t forever and bad ain’t for good’ from Lou’s Got the Flu, and the song ‘There’s Always Tomorrow’ from the claymation (Rankin/Bass) Rudolph. Roger Miller has a way of writing that is funny, comforting, and profound at the same time, and Rudolph is twinkly and nostalgic. My ultimate hope would be to combine some of these elements in my songs and I think ‘Tomorrow is Forever’ is the closest I have gotten. The spoken part about being hit by a car of course really happened including the part where the driver thought I was a child! I like to improvise a little each time I perform it live, because it’s fun and keeps us all on our toes! I also really love the long outro that Katie Von Scheicher helped us come up with while we were recording.”

Check out the song below. Forever Starts Tuesday EP is due out tomorrow on January 25th.