Premiere: Mal Not Bad Shares New Single “AP”

Los Angeles-based musician, producer, and visual artist Mal Not Bad debuted in 2021 with their EP In Free Fall, followed by their 2022 EP, Continuous Short Feature Film, both released under the name Mal. In the year since, they’ve been crafting another new project, set to arrive in 2024 Today, they’re giving the first glimpse of that new project with their new single “AP,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“AP” builds upon the dreamy ambiance and electronic production touches of Mal Not Bad’s latest EP, incorporating a swirling blend of both sampled and live instrumentation. Echoing art pop guitars bounce off shuffling drums and pulsing electronic beats, crafting a careful balance of spacious sonics, shifting dynamics, and off-kilter melodies. Mal Not Bad produced the track themself and it was mixed and mastered by James Krausse (Porches, Beyoncé, Margaret Glaspy). Their production elevates the track and brings it a magnetic immersive element, especially in its latter half, as the hypnotic rhythms draw the track to a close. Together, each element shapes the contours of Mal Not Bad’s world of sound, one that feels both synthetic and organic at once.

Mal Not Bad says of the track, “Though technology and synthesized realities can enhance a human’s experience, their influence can also harm humanity’s originality and individuality. ‘AP’ attempts to touch on this concept - how humans can hide behind a false sense of identity that has been fed to them, rather than find and develop one on their own and be supported societally to do so.”

Like their EPs, “AP” is equally a visual work. The track’s accompanying video features Mal Not Bad in a solo dance performance they created with dancer and choreographer Alyssa Allen (Billie Eilish, Emmit Fenn).

Mal Not Bad says of the track, “I wanted to start in a copy-paste / robotic feeling – almost dystopian like stormtroopers, playing with how many faceless people there are (through mirrors and projected feedback loops). Slowly the performance and visuals add humanity and return to individualism.”

Check out the song and video below.

<p>