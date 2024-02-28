News

Premiere: Mall Girl Announces Deluxe Edition of New LP ‘Pure Love’ Share New Single “Midwest”

Photography by Vilde Nordheim Evensen



Last month, Oslo-based indie trio Mall Girl returned with their sophomore LP, Pure Love, a record full of playful rhythms, intricate melodies, and eclectic genre fusions. The album finds the band pivoting between math rock, dream pop, jangly college rock, and more, knitting them together in a whirlwind tribute to love, dating, and breakups. The record also follows their 2022 debut album, Superstar. Today, they are announcing a deluxe edition of Pure Love, out everywhere tomorrow, and sharing a previously unheard new track, “Midwest,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Of the many genres Mall Girl draws on throughout Pure Love, Midwest Emo is among the more prominent. Fittingly, “Midwest” finds the band leaning into those same influences, found especially within the winding math rock guitar lines and wistful undertones. Yet, they also intertwine these elements with a floating, dreamlike vocal performance and a silken saxophone solo, making the track feel effortlessly lithe and decadent. Meanwhile, the lyrics find the trio dreaming of the far-away Midwest, using it to represent the pull of unknown horizons.

Mall Girl says of the track, “We’ve never been to the Midwest but there is something intriguing about the fields and the nature, and Midwest Emo, of course. This song is about daring to take a good look at who you were at some point, accepting that maybe the time has come to let go of your old ways and welcome the new that’s on the horizon. This is the first time we have invited another musician in the studio, so thanks to the wonderful saxophone player Zakarias Meyer Øverli for playing some beautiful tones on our ode to The Midwest.”

Check out the song below. The deluxe edition of Pure Love is out everywhere tomorrow., February 29th.