News

All





Premiere: Marinero Shares Single and Video For “Ixchel and Lonely Girl” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Adrian Hernandez



When Under the Radar first interviewed Jess Sylvester (aka Marinero) about his sublimely penned love letter to San Francisco, Hella Love (Hardly Art), he let it be known that there were songs that didn’t make the final album. Truth be told, being the sleuth that I am, I had noted there were lyrics to two songs included in the press kit that weren’t on the album. At the time, Sylvester tongue-in-cheek pointed out that the powers that be at Hardly Art’s parent label, Sub Pop, were not down for a double album from a newly signed artist.

But fortunately for Marinero fans and others, both songs that didn’t make the final version of the album have now seen the light of day. “Last Chance” was released as a single in July of last year, and today marks the release of the ultra-energized “Ixchel and Lonely Girl.” Left with a decision of which tracks to cut, in part Sylvester made up his mind given the song might have been too much of an outlier for the rest of the album. Sylvester says, “I felt like the album was strong enough and had some songs that matched the energy of “Ixchel and Lonely Girl” a bit. It was probably the most high energy song, so it made it easier to make that call.”

The track relates the story of two of Sylvester’s friends, albeit in very broad strokes. “The song is really vague, but there’s an insane personal drama that they endured,” Sylvester explains. And both real life versions of the title characters appear in the accompanying video. You may catch a few versions of Sylvester providing musical support from his L.A. apartment as well. Lonely Girl (real name Amelia Berumen) has her own musical pedigree as DJ Lonely Girl and is associated with the Bay Area chapter of the Chulita Vinyl Club. One of her particularly badass playlists can be found here. Berumen is also mother to Ixchel, and Sylvester wrote the song in tribute to the rough patch that the two had experienced. He says, “I wanted to write a song as a gift for them both, just to highlight what I saw both of them go through. How Amelia had to fight to take care of Ixchel and for Ixchel to have a reminder that their mom is there for them.”

The song structure itself went through many gyrations before landing on the scintillating final version. “I first came up with the chord progression and the chorus and was starting to nail down the melody. In my mind it was sounding like the defunct Calgary band Women, kind of a surf pop thing. But with the full band playing it, I heard other characteristics that sounded more like the Four Tops’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There.” And then as we were building on it in the studio and the fuzz pedals [were added], it has kind of a George Harrison, someone who’s been brought up on Motown, kind of vibe,” Sylvester details. Regardless of its influences or the iterations it went through to arrive, it makes for one of Marineo’s finest tracks to date.

The song and video had their initial debut last night at L.A.’s Brain Dead Studios and makes its worldwide premiere release today. Sylvester is also busy at work on his next full length release, but if you missed last year’s Hella Love, it is a must listen as well.

Our initial Pleased to Meet You interview with Marinero from 2021 can be found here.

Our review of Marinero’s Hardly Art debut, Hella Love, can be found here.