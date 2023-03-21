News

Premiere: Matthew Danger Lippman New Single “AND” Debut Studio LP Once You Get Low You’ve Gotta Start Flying Baby Is Out June 2nd

Photography by Berkley Kirsche



Indie singer/songwriter Matthew Danger Lippman manages to walk a tight line between surreality and sincerity, making music that is at moments both comedic and vulnerable. He debuted in 2019 with his EP, Sadomania, and returned in 2021 with his follow-up, Touchdown U.S.A.. Today, he’s back with news of his upcoming debut studio album, Once You Get Low You’ve Gotta Start Flying Baby, out on June 2nd.

Once You Get Low… finds Lippman conjuring a playful folk rock persona, all while backed by a band including members of Wild Pink, the Big Net, Goodfight, and Scout Gillett. The result echos touchstones like Father John Misty and Leonard Cohen, hitting on a style that is layered in irony, surrealism, and sarcasm, yet is also undeniably heartfelt. Accompanying the news of the record, Lippman is also sharing the album’s lead single, “AND,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“AND” is a rambling folk rock effort, driven by a propulsive rhythm section and wild lyricism. Lippman describes it as “a lament, but told as a stand-up routine.” The lyrics narrate a dream involving an electrified trail of piss, an unexpected run-in with his third-grade teacher, skinny dipping, and multiple deaths and resurrections. All of it is delivered in a fluid, stream-of-consciousness style, knit together by Lippman’s rollicking backing band. However, amidst all of the offbeat lyricism, Lippman returns to an aching listless refrain一“And you don’t have to go / And you don’t have to stay / And you don’t have to know / Why it never goes away.”



