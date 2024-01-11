News

Premiere: Max Frost Shares New Single “The Ghost” Shelby Ave Pt. 1 Out February 16th via Nettwerk

Photography by Laura Partain



Next month, Austin-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Max Frost is back with his new project, Shelby Ave Pt. 1, out February 16th. Frost debuted in 2018 with his first LP, Gold Rush, and followed in 2022 with the Flying Machines EP. Shelby Ave Pt. 1 is the first part of a larger project to come, which Frost has been teasing with a series of new singles, “Creep Back,” “Cig in the Morning,” and “Black Hole Love.” Today, he’s sharing a fourth and final single from the record, “The Ghost,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“The Ghost” finds Frost exploring mortality and unpacking the lingering aches of grief, wishing that a loved one’s ghost would follow along with him through life’s winding paths. The poignant lyrics find a home amidst Frost’s weathered vocal melodies, with his voice filling the track with both warmth and melancholy, buoyed by fittingly ghostly harmonies. Yet, the track’s downcast tones are contrasted with easygoing guitar work and lovely piano accents floating unmoored within the mix, leaving the track with a pleasant sense of serenity weaved in amongst the longing.

Frost says of the track, “This song is about death. I’ve seen many people interpret it as a break-up song, and I actually like that it can be taken that way and still makes sense from that perspective. However, that’s not what I had in mind when I wrote it. My grandfather who acted very much as my father in my life, had passed away months before I wrote it.”

He continues, “It’s very much about clinging to what’s left. To hoping that you’re haunted by whatever you can get.”

Check out the song and video below. Shelby Ave Pt. 1 is out February 16th via Nettwerk.

<p>