Premiere: Mediocre Shares New Single “Together Together” To Know You’re Screwed EP Out April 7th via Dangerbird Records

Photography by Ginger Port



Boston-based duo Mediocre is the indie rock project of musicians Piper Torrison and Keely Martin. Together, the pair create punchy indie anthems shaded with a shambolic garage rock style and sharply-written pop hooks, the kind of music you’d expect to hear blaring out of a teenage bedroom in a coming-of-age film. The band debuted in 2020 with their Emotion Sickness EP, and later this week they’re set to share their latest EP, To Know You’re Screwed, out April 7th via Dangerbird Records.

Today, ahead of the record’s release, they’re sharing a final single from the EP, “Together Together,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Together Together” closes out the record with what the band have described as “a swan song for the end of the world.” It carries on the existential undercurrent of the record’s title track, with the band lacing their lyrics with oblique references to rising sea levels and social isolation. Yet, these looming anxieties come packaged with lots of musical charm and lyrical warmth. Torrison and Martin strip their instrumentation back, crafting a sparse and spacious sound driven by Martin’s basslines, some shaker percussion, and the pair’s sun-lit harmonies.

The results are effortlessly breezy and playful, especially with the sweet lyricism on display一“Hey you with the really cool hair /Do you wanna be cool together?/Cuz I am cute /And you are cute/So let’s be cute together.” As the band explains, “We wanted to write something optimistic while also acknowledging that life is a terrifying thing. It’s easy to feel isolated, but the best we can do is instead find comfort in doing it together… (together).”

Check out the song and video below. The To Know You’re Screwed EP is out April 7th via Dangerbird Records.

