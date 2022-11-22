News

Premiere: meija Shares New Single "How You Like" Announces Debut LP Do Ya? Due Out on March 3rd via Nettwerk

Photography by Maya Fuhr



Indie rock producer and singer/songwriter Jamie Sierota first got his start in Echosmith, one of the bands that blew up in the early 2010s indie pop boom. In the years since he’s found success as a writer and producer in the pop world before most recently jump-starting his solo career under the moniker meija. As meija Sierota has made his return to his roots in indie rock and synth-inflected alt rock, debuting with a trio of EPs: 2019’s So Long Kid, 2021’s Premonition, and his latest effort, Side A.

Today, Sierota is back with news of his forthcoming debut LP, Do Ya?, arriving on March 3rd, 2023 via Nettwerk Records. For his full-length solo debut, Sierota turned to vintage influences, recording the album live and analog while exploring new song structures and unexpected textures, resulting in an album that feels thoroughly warm and lived-in. Accompanying the announcement, meija has also shared a new single from the album, “How You Like,” premiering with Under the Radar.

In its best moments, “How You Like” shines with an effortless charm, showing off Sierota’s talent for marrying hazy indie songwriting with subtle pop hooks. The band crafts an inviting instrumental groove, a solid foundation of breezy guitar rock that Sierota then colors over with his own touches, like a chiming synth hook or a spotlit guitar solo.

Sierota explains of the song, “‘How You Like’ is a song about intimacy and how our culture talks (or doesn’t!) about it. I thought that a convenience store would be a funny setting for the video. Nobody sees you at your worst quite like the clerk who works at the store down the street… We’ve all had those moments. You run out, last minute, barely dressed, to go make some embarrassing purchase. I mean, what’s more intimate than that? They might even know more about you than your closest friend!”

Check out the song and video below. Do Ya? is due out March 3rd via Nettwerk.

