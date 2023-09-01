News

Premiere: Meir Levine Shares New Video for “Wherever I Run” Debut EP Coming This Fall

Photography by Monse Muro



Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Meir Levine debuted last year with his single, “Summer to Summer.” That single proved to be the first taste of a forthcoming EP, which sees Levine blending honeyed indie folk stylings with a golden-hued Laurel Canyon sensibility. He recorded the EP with engineer D. James Goodwin (The Hold Steady, Bonny Light Horseman, Kevin Morby), producer Andrew Freedman (Henry Jamison, Michael Mayo), and a series of instrumental contributors. These include Josh Kaufman, (Bonny Light Horseman, Bon Iver, The National), Jordan Rose (Theo Katzman, Charlie Hunter), Mike Robinson (Sarah Jarosz, Railroad Earth), and Jeremy McDonald (Mason Jar Music, Louis Cato), and others.

Earlier this year, he shared another new single, “Wherever I Run,” and today he’s back with an accompanying video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Wherever I Run” leans further into his songwriting’s yearning and nostalgic side, infusing the track with a cosmic, dreamlike warmth and an ear for expansive melody. Soulful beds of keys, organ, and pedal steel all strike a wistful and resonant note, even as Levine layers in bursts of energy with twangy guitar licks and a spotlit solo. The track feels tailormade for daydreaming and wistful reverie, an element Levine matches with forlorn lyricism reflecting on an unhealthy unrequited love affair: “Staring down the road / Right up to the edge of the misery / Has anyone seen the ghost of me I left behind / Still I run I run I run to you baby / I don’t even wanna see your face.”

The accompanying video, directed by Esther Shpigelman hits on a similar balance between retro nostalgia and bittersweet longing, soaking a vintage diner in golden-hour lighting and playful square dancing.

Levine shares of the track, “I think ‘Wherever I Run’ is a pretty direct window into that universal familiar space of (semi) unrequited longing and yearning, and the toll it can take on someone over time. I wrote this song during a particularly difficult and transitional period in my personal life.”

Check out the song and video below. Levine’s debut EP is due out later this fall.

