Premiere: Melody Fields Shares New Track, "Jesus" First of Two Albums, 1901 Out on October 13th via Coop Records and Nudie Records





Swedish neo-psych outfit Melody Fields have been gearing up for a busy fall, releasing two new albums, 1901 and 1991 in the coming months. 1991 is out on November 10th while the preceding record, 1901, releases tomorrow, October 13th. The records find the band incorporating influences including hazy ‘60s psychedelia,’90s electronica and dance music, and shoegaze soundscapes, blurring the edges between genres with plenty of distortion and atmospheric textures.

Melody Fields said of the albums, “Our primary album, 1901 can be best described as a rock album with psychedelic influences. It showcases repetitive guitar riffs, distorted soundscapes, and mesmerizing three-part harmony vocals. Throughout these musical landscapes, we were fortunate to collaborate with guest musicians from esteemed bands such as Goat and Holy Wave, who added an extra layer of sonic brilliance to the album.

On the other hand, 1991 takes a different approach as a concept album that evolved from late-night jam sessions, experimental sounds, and danceable music. It presents four remixes, including contributions from Goat and Al Lover, which inject new life into the original composition ‘Jesus’ from our previous album. The remixes offer fresh perspectives and invigorating interpretations, breathing new energy into the music and allowing it to evolve further.”

Today, ahead of the release of 1901, the band are back with an early listen to one of the album’s highlights, “Jesus,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Jesus” finds the band delivering a sprawling psych rock epic, one that acts as a centerpiece for both 1901 and 1991. The track’s spiritually-tinged lyrics and mantra-like intonation lend the track a mesmeric quality, built on top of gauzy guitars and dramatic block harmonies. The standout element within this blend is the swelling crescendoes of horns and saxophone, building a striking cinematic edge into the track’s mediations.

As the band describes, “‘Jesus’ is a soulful gospel song with a rock ‘n’ roll twist that takes you on a musical journey which transcends genres. With its fuzzy guitars, rich vocal harmonies, and the addition of horns and saxophone, this track combines elements from different musical realms to create a unique and spiritually uplifting experience.

At its core, ‘Jesus’ is a spiritual testimony that aims to touch the hearts and souls of its listeners. Whether you’re in a lively club setting or at home, immersing yourself in its powerful sound through your stereo system, this song is designed to evoke a certain mood that stays with you long after the music fades.

This track has been a labor of love for us, with roots tracing back to the early days of our new recordings. It serves as the centerpiece of our new releases, including the 7” ‘Hallelujah’ and our two upcoming albums 1901 and 1991, all of which feature ”Jesus” as a fundamental part of their musical tapestry.

Speaking of ‘Hallelujah’, we’re thrilled to share that it’s a remix of our beloved ‘Jesus’, expertly crafted by Snake Bunker. This reinterpretation breathes new life into the song while preserving its spiritual essence, providing a fresh perspective for our fans and listeners. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. In anticipation of our second upcoming album release, 1991, scheduled for November 10th, we have collaborated with a stellar lineup of artists, including Al Lover, Goat, Holy Wave, and Snake Bunker, all of whom have covered ‘Jesus’ in their unique styles. These collaborations have resulted in a series of different remixes of ‘Jesus’ that showcase the song’s versatility and enduring appeal.”

Check out the song below. 1901 is out tomorrow, October 13th, and 1991 is out November 10th via Coop Records and Nudie Records.