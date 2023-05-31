Premiere: Melotone Shares New Single “Ceilings”

News

"Ceilings" is Out June 2nd via Think Twice Records





UK alt psych outfit Melotone debuted last year with a pair of new singles, conjuring dreamy psychedelic textures tinged with influences from jazz, folk, and Tropicalia. Though the band are based out of Bristol, frontman Alec Madeley also brings in influences from his native Brazil, singing in both Portuguese and English and adding captivating rhythmic detours into the band’s mix of styles.

The band returned last month with “And…Beyond,” their first of a string of singles due out this year, and today they’re back with another new track, “Ceilings,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Ceilings” the band eases into a gentle and contemplative mode, guided by fragile fingerpicked melodies and richly textured percussion. As Madeley’s vocals enter the track diverts down atmospheric new passages, ensconced in a heady mix of Pete Carey’s winding guitar work, Ant Nicklin’s stately basslines, and Ed Pearson’s intoxicating drumming. The track’s tension quietly escalates with each new phase until it finally hits a moment of blissful release, lounging outward into a lush psychedelic climax in the track’s final moments.

Guitarist Pete Carey says of the track, “‘Ceilings’ captures the struggle of writing happy lyrics. It’s about how despite trying to write happy lyrics, often everything that comes out is melancholic and slightly sad, and so the song is about observing the strange, unexplainable characteristics of pure expression in music and the rawness of what we are in those authentic moments.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere on June 2nd via Think Twice Records.

