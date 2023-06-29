News

Premiere: Meltt Shares New Track “Your Melody” Announces New Album Eternal Embers Out September 22nd via Nettwerk

Photography by Zachary Vague



Vancouver alt psych rock band Meltt debuted in 2017 with their Visions EP, followed by their 2019 full-length debut, Swim Slowly. They spent the pandemic years crafting their follow-up, coming up with ideas separately before decamping to a remote cabin to forge the album’s foundations. Earlier this year, they shared a handful of tracks from the album with their latest EP, Another Quiet Sunday, along with a pair of new singles, “Soak My Head” and “Do You Ever Wonder.”

Today they’re back with news of the forthcoming full album, Eternal Embers, out September 22nd via Nettwerk. Along with the announcement, the band are also sharing a new track, “Your Melody,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Your Melody” offers a slight departure from the record’s previous two singles, bringing the band down from their spacious and celestial highs and locking them into intoxicating grooves. The track is carried by funk basslines, syncopated guitar rhythms, and oscillating synths, giving it the insistent pulse of a dancefloor-filling pop song. The track has plenty of Currents-era Tame Impala in its DNA, an element that’s especially strong in the airy vocal melodies and hypnotic guitar work. However, the lyrics take a contrasting and deeply personal angle, diving into the pains of chronic illness: “Please refrain / Wish I could cease your pain / But it’s frozen / Deep in your song / Atrophy in ruthless degrees / Was your future all along.”

The track was written as a tribute to bassist Ian Winkler’s father, who was fighting ALS at the time. Winkler explains, “My dad was in the late stages of his fight with ALS, so it was a very intense time for me. My grandma had also recently died. We were going through her old photo albums, and there was one picture of my dad as a kid. I saw the picture and where he was in the present like, ‘Holy shit, this was his destiny’. I was interested in determinism and physics from a philosophical perspective. Since all of time just exists, we’re playing through it like a song. That’s where ‘Your Melody’ came from. I saw my dad’s song from beginning to end in the picture. The song was born out of a lot of fear, grief, and anger.”

Check out the song and visualizer below. Eternal Embers is out September 22nd via Nettwerk.

