Premiere: Milky Chance Share Early Listen to New Track “Feeling For You” New Album Living In A Haze Out June 9th via Muggelig Records

Photography by Anthony Molina



Tomorrow, German alt pop outfit Milky Chance are set to return with their fourth full-length record, Living In A Haze. The band shared Mind The Moon, their third album, in 2019, but since then they’ve kept busy last year with two releases in their Trip Tape series and an acoustic version of their debut record. Living In A Haze keeps up that busy streak, once again leaning into their talents for upbeat synth-laden grooves and atmospheric indie guitar melodies, along with some new creative detours.

The band says of the record, “We stepped out of our comfort zone to make this album. It was freeing and felt like a new chapter for us. We gave ourselves the space and energy to really dive deep into writing and producing, tried out new things, worked with incredible collaborators like Charlotte Cardin and Fatoumata Diawara, and created, what we think, is a colorful and diverse album. “

The continue, saying, “We’re so thrilled to be releasing our 4th studio album, which we created during the pandemic. Although it was a challenging time, we had the opportunity to spend a lot of time in the studio, allowing us to focus on the creative process and explore new ideas. The album is very diverse, with each song having its own mood and showcasing new sides of Milky Chance that our fans have not heard before. We hope that our fans enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

They’ve already shared a series of new singles from the record, including the title track, “Golden,” and “Purple Tiger,” and today they’re back with an early listen to another of the album’s highlights, “Feeling For You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Feeling For You” hits on a familiar combo of sleek percussive beats, pulsing synth textures, and summery electronic grooves, knit together by Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch’s strong ear for colorful hooks. The group’s vocals fit together in effortlessly smooth harmonies, coupled with some catchy post-chorus guitar work and driving rhythms, making it easy to get swept away in the track’s intoxicating vibe. With “Feeling For You,” the band are once again doing what they do best: making breezy, danceable, and relentlessly catchy indie pop.

Check out the song below. Living In A Haze is out everywhere tomorrow via Muggelig Records.