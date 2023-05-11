Premiere: Mind’s Eye Shares New Track “Trouble”

News

Tomorrow, LA-based indie band Mind’s Eye is back with their third full-length record, Long Nights and Wasted Affairs. The record spins off of the band’s first two albums, adding in adventurous new production choices, coupled with the band’s familiar melodic staples. Jangly guitar riffs, danceable post punk bass lines, and melancholic indie lyricism all show up, along with a steadfast talent for dreamy melodies.

Ahead of the record’s release, the band have shared an early listen to one of the record’s highlights, “Trouble,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Trouble” finds the band exploring swirling and shadowed soundscapes, opening with a darting guitar riff and rumbling bassline. These verses are lush and layered, yet also craft an almost claustrophobic presence. However, with the track’s chorus, the song sprawls outward with soaring vocals and anthemic guitar lines. It creates a playful contrast, changing up the song’s dynamics in a magnetic fashion. In a similar vein, the band pulls back halfway through, locking into a dreamy instrumental groove. From this meditative midpoint, they slowly build back upward until they hit an explosive climactic peak, running through the chorus one last time as the song winds to a close.

Mind’s Eye says of the track, “’Trouble is the story of a crazed man willing to kill for love, if you mess with the girl he loves, trouble will follow. Don’t worry it’s just a metaphor…or is it?”

Check out the song below. Long Nights and Wasted Affairs is out everywhere on May 12th via Amuse.

