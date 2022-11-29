News

Premiere: Mission Spotlight Share New Single "Miss You (For Grant)" Watch the Accompanying Video Below





Portland-based four-piece Mission Spotlight make plaintive and sincere offerings at the intersection of folk and plaintive alt country. The band most recently returned with their 2018 record, Remember the Time, followed by their latest single, “Precious Memories.” Today, the band are back with another new release, “Miss You (For Grant),” a tribute to their recently passed friend and fan, Grant Smith, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Miss You” takes its time to unfurl, slowly revealing an extended wistful reverie and achingly heartfelt tribute. Lead singer Kurt Foster opens the track with a confession, singing “I don’t want to write a sad song,” and in that spirit, Foster’s lyrics take on the entirety of grief. The band explores not only loss but also joyful memories and treasured moments, leaving the track feeling both heartwarming and longing. Meanwhile, Foster’s lyrics are colored by gorgeously crafted pastoral instrumentation, tinged by keening pedal steel and culminating in a mournful trumpet-led finale.

Bassist Jeremy Dietz simply says of the track, “Grant was an amazing person who brought joy to a lot of people. We miss him every day.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

