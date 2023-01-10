News

All





Premiere: mmeadows Shares New Single, “Working On Me” Debut Album Light Moves Around You Out February 3rd





NYC-based duo mmeadows is a new alt pop project from current Dirty Projectors member Kristin Slipp and Cole Kamen-Green, who sports has a long list of collaborations including with Beyoncé and Lorde. Together, they have crafted a lithe and elemental style of art pop, bridging organic and electronic instrumentation with Slipp’s commanding vocals and Kamen-Green’s expansive production.

The band debuted with 2020’s Who Do You Think You Are? EP, and next month they’re back with their forthcoming debut album, Light Moves Around You. They have already shared a series of singles from the record last year, and today they’re back with their latest effort, “Working On Me,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Working On Me” finds the pair evoking their talent for dreamy and richly layered balladry. Slipp’s crystalline vocals lend the track a stark and confessional element, one that contrasts beautifully with Kamen-Green’s pulsing synth percussion and swelling instrumental crescendos. Meanwhile, the bands strips any metaphor or pretension from their lyrics, offering a heartwarming confessional full of resilient hope and steadfast strength一“I know we’re gonna pull through/Let me show you what I’m gonna do/I know I can make it better/I know we can make this better.”

Slipp says of the track, “‘Working On Me’ is the only song on Light Moves Around You that was not written in the early spring months of 2020, but some time before. I wondered if it would fit in. The more we played it live this past year, the more audiences connected with it, and we realized that people were drawn to the message. Without getting bogged down in metaphor, the words are plainspoken and clear: I’m trying to become the best version of myself. Witnessing this sentiment resonate in a crowd is a salve for me, and I hope the recording offers the same to others.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere tomorrow. Light Moves Around You is out on February 3rd.

<p>