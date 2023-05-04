Premiere: Modern Fools Shares New Video for “Misery”

News

Tomorrow, New Hampshire dream country outfit Modern Fools is back with their new sophomore record, Strange Offering. Arriving three years after their 2020 debut, SEER, the band’s new album sees them further honing in on their style, adding blissful instrumentation and golden-hued melodies to their brand of cosmic Americana. The result brings a bittersweet tinge to the band’s lyrics, balancing their reflective edge with a newfound optimistic sheen. Today, ahead of the record’s full release, the band have shared a new video for one of its highlights, “Misery,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Misery” shows off this careful balance of tones, marrying warm guitar riffs, simmering keys, and upbeat percussion with a downcast post-breakup narrative. The band’s jangling instrumentation and plaintive folk harmonies prove to be the perfect complement to the song’s meditative lyrics, with vocalist Josh Blair exploring the brokenhearted impulse to run back to an old love. He sings, “Yesterday’s love falls apart, splits my world in two / Tomorrow I’ll be running back to a life that isn’t true / Today I think I’ll take a walk and look at what I see / Misery is all you’ll find keeps good company.”

Blair says of the track, “Misery” is a bittersweet post-breakup song. It tackles that feeling when your mind is lying to your heart, when deep down you know what the right decision is. The video is a play on this concept. If you’ve ever had your heart dragged through the mud, then this one’s for you. Sometimes you just gotta let it burn!”

Check out the song and video below. Strange Offering is out everywhere on May 5th. You can pre-order the record here.

