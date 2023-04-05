News

Premiere: Msaki x Tubatsi Share New Video for "Stay As You Are" Debut LP Synthetic Hearts Out Now via Nø Førmat! Records

Photography by Kgomotso Neto



Msaki x Tubatsi is a new collaborative project from South African musicians, Msaki and Tubatsi Mpho Moloi of Johannesburg band Urban Village. The pair have both separately earned acclaim in their native South Africa, most recently with Msaki’s 2021 record Platinumb Heart Beating and Urban Village’s debut album, Udondolo. Joined by French cellist Clément Petit, the trio sparked a vital creative collaboration, born of an effortless blend of pop, dance, folk, and electronica.

That collaboration came together on their newly released record, Synthetic Hearts, out now via Nø Førmat! Records. Today, following the record’s release, Msaki x Tubatsi are back with a video for one of the album’s highlights, “Stay As You Are,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Like much of the album, “Stay As You Are” is a reflection on connection and vulnerability, taking an introspective look at the tangled emotions surrounding those we love. It is instrumentally sparse but remains rich and intimate, guided by fingerpicked guitar, resonant harmonies, and Petit’s gorgeous cello contributions. Meanwhile, the lyrics find Msaki and Tubatsi opening themselves to a loved one, offering the chance to know and to be known deeply: “Giving my heart a try / I know someday we’ll find / We’ll hope and stay true / Show my soul to you.”

Msaki says of the song:

“It’s a song about vulnerability. Are these people speaking to each other, or about their other journeys? Really, it can be both.

I know your story, now you know mine. It’s another very vulnerable, open song.

These lines are really important to me - ‘Stay as you are, even till the day you grow older. Even my shadow knows’.

The shadow is where the pain stays, where your dark side stays. In every failed relationship people fail to integrate their dark side into the light. They didn’t find a way to come to the light and heal. There’s a pledge here, to make that space a little bit lighter, to find a way to express my true self here, where the ego and pride can die, and I can find real healing. So it’s a slightly deeper love song than meets the eye.”

Tubasi continues, sharing of the track and video:

‘Stay As You Are’ is mostly a conversation. In life, there are so many things happening and changing, and this song speaks about comfortableness, uncertainty and confirmation to say: I appreciate you and as you are, with me around you, I am happier. It’s one of my most favorite songs, it helps me remain in light and keeps me staying as I am.

The video brings stories of human beings, of a community. It’s about people holding their original space together, being natural in their own element. There’s a simple beauty to it, from a child, a mother or a brother’s perspective.”

Director Sanaa says of the video, “‘Stay As You Are’ is a reflection of Stone Town in Zanzibar captured using an iPhone. Opening with a long shot following the Maasai into the everyday life in the Ocean. We see all age groups engaging differently in the same space, staying true to the beautiful rituals done in history of the Island. ‘Stay As You Are’ is synchronised to the moving images of this story, leading with the messaging of never changing and the beautiful reality of Zanzibar.”

Check out the song and video below. Synthetic Hearts is out everywhere now via Nø Førmat! Records.

<p>