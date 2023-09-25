News

Premiere: Natalie Price Shares New Track “What We Daydream Now” Self-Titled Debut Album Due Out on September 29th

Photography by Betsy Youree



Austin-based indie singer/songwriter Natalie Price blends together confessional lyricism, stirring instrumental arrangements, and easy organic charm, offering up a style she has playfully coined as ‘Ameri-kinda.’ Later this week, Price is set to share her forthcoming self-titled debut record, out September 29th. The record was written during the isolation of the pandemic, and its themes often evoke that isolation. Yet, its sound palette instead reflects its more relaxed recording process, evoking gentle, sunlit, and wistful territory with production from Mary Bragg.

Price has already shared the record’s lead singles, “Done,” “Superstitious,” and “All We Need,” and today she has shared a new track, “What We Daydream Now,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“What We Daydream Now” captures the strange surreality and loneliness of the pandemic era, but rather than feeling downcast Price steeps the track in nostalgia and wistful golden hues, dreaming of carefree days. The track ambles along at a gentle pace, guided by stately drums and winding acoustic guitars. Amidst the autumnal instrumental shades, Price duets with singer/songwriter David Ramirez, with their voices interlocking in a dance of sweet harmonies. Meanwhile, Price daydreams of small details that linger in memory, not only reminiscing on pre-pandemic joys but also tributing the beauty of simple human moments: “Staying up too late / Smiling as the fire dies down / And I can see your face / Funny what we daydream now.”

Price says of the track, “What We Daydream Now’ was written remotely with my buddy Zach Berkman during the first few months of lockdown.It was my first time to write with Zach, and I came in with an idea that struck me. I had recently been chatting with a friend about all the hilariously small things I wished I could do - sit in a backyard with 7+ friends, beers, bbq, a fire pit, a guitar, and no masks…and for that to be okay. And I said, ‘Funny what we daydream now, eh?” And as soon as I said it, the idea just stuck in the back of my mind. A way to describe an aspect of COVID that wasn’t too over the top and also played into the thought I wanted to express - I hope that I never take the little things for granted moving forward.

I love how the song turned out in studio, and to David Ramirez for lending his vocals to the track. He’s one of my favorite songwriters and has always inspired me to write as truly and authentically as I can.”

Check out the song below. Natalie Price is out everywhere on September 29th.