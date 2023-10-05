Premiere: Nathan Graham Shares New Single “Right One”

News

Chicago-based musician Nathan Graham has spent over a decade making his career as a live blues guitarist, but recent years have seen him moving in a new direction, reintroducing himself as a soulful singer/songwriter. His forthcoming debut album, Saint of Second Chances, sees Graham pulling together shades of blues, country, and soul, knitting them together with sharp guitar lines and warm vocal melodies.

As he describes though, the album’s core lies not in virtuosic guitar work, but in its deeply universal themes. “I wrote a record about the human condition of having anxiety, having feelings of love and being scared to lose that, or scared that you’re going to screw it up somehow—or they’re going to screw it up somehow,” he says. “I want the audience to go on that journey with me. To sometimes be sad, and sometimes be joyful. I want us all to be walking through that journey with each other.”

This year, Graham has already shared the album’s lead singles, “Pride” and “Somebody Else,” and today he’s back with a third single, “Right One,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Right One” once again finds Graham showing off his talent for breathing fresh life into well-worn styles. This time, he plays with swelling organ tones and gospel backing vocals, providing a resonant counterpoint to his breezy, syncopated guitar work. Meanwhile, Graham’s crooning vocals dance in and out amidst the sweet harmonies until he later drops out for a standout rock guitar solo at the song’s climax.

In keeping with the record’s simple and universal themes, the track’s lovestruck lyrics reflect on finding a true and lasting love. As Graham says, “I wrote this song about finding the right person and knowing the feeling of when it’s right, it’s perfect. A love you are willing to be a better person for.”

Check out the song below. Saint of Second Chances is out everywhere on October 20th via Pravda Records.

