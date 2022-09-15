News

Premiere: natural born kissers Share New Single “ephemeral at most” Listen to the Track Below





Brooklyn-based band natural born kissers are a self-described bubble grunge group, crafting a potent mix of emotive songwriting, sharp hooks, and raucous energy. Their style lands them in the same vein as bands like illuminati hotties, The Beths, or Diet Cig, with added shades of ‘90s indie rock, twee, and punk. Vocalist Mika Itkin-Weinstein, guitarist Jacob Levine, bassist Matt Tellstone, and drummer Jake Murray debuted together in 2018 with their EP, Grenadine, and followed with their self-titled LP in 2019.

After several years of quiet thanks to the pandemic, the band are back this year and are teasing the next phase of their band. Earlier this summer they shared their first single of the year, “things i do when i’m alone,” and today they’re back with another new single, “ephemeral at most,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As the band describes, “‘ephemeral at most’ is a high energy track harkening to our roots that is meant to be experienced live. Fittingly, the track is full of wiry guitars, ramshackle delivery, and pounding guitar lines, but beneath the scrappy presentation, the band also brings plenty of insistently catchy melodies and emotive weight. The lyrics match the barrage of percussion and buzzing guitars with a plaintive and longing undertone, a combination that brings out the band’s confessional side without blunting their jagged edges.

Listen to the full track below and pre-save it here. More music from natural born kissers is set to come this year.