Premiere: Nora Kelly Band Shares New Single “Horse Girl” Debut LP Rodeo Clown Due Out August 25 via Mint Records

Photography by Joseph Fuda



Montreal-based outfit the Nora Kelly Band debuted last year with their Perfect Pig EP, spinning off of Kelly’s previous band, DISHPIT. In contrast to that project’s punk edge, Kelly’s latest efforts see her exploring into the world of country, via both winding slow burners and stomping, freewheeling singalongs.

Next month, Kelly and company are back with a debut full-length record, Rodeo Clown, out August 25th. They announced the album earlier this year with lead single, “Lay Down Girl,” followed by another track, “Roswell.” Today, they’re back with a third and final single, “Horse Girl,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Alongside the album’s spare confessionals like “Roswell,” Kelly often plays with a charming, winking tone, one befitting her new identity as the resident Rodeo Clown. That tongue-in-cheek feel runs throughout “Horse Girl,” which finds the band taking a playful look at the life of city folk playing country music. Kelly confesses, “Grew up in the city when I was a little filly /Only spent a couple weeks on the ranch / Boys like trucks / And I was a horse girl / Even though I never had the chance.”

Even though the band makes no secret that they’re not born-and-bred country, they also still come to the track with a lot of love for the genre. Kelly’s lyrics namedrop Hank Williams and Townes Van Zandt and the band echos those vintage country touchstones, soaking the track in keening pedal steel, sweet vocal harmonies, and a heady dust-tinged haze.

Kelly says of the track, “When I started writing country music a few years ago, I arrived with a deep appreciation for the genre and history. Still, I live in Montreal, where I earned a Fine Arts degree. I’m not trying to fool anyone. I’m no ‘Okie from Muskogee’ or ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’. But I’m not the first city slicker to love playing ‘cowboy’ either. In writing ‘Horse Girl’ it felt good to just come out with it… ‘I always tip my waiter but I’ve never tipped a cow’ and ‘I could ride the range but I don’t know how.’

Maybe this is the Nora Kelly Band’s theme song. It definitely was a group effort. I delivered the lyrics and vocal melody to the band, and more than any other track we really workshopped the music together. The result feels fresh and playfully new.”

She continues, saying of the video, “We shot the video for ‘Horse Girl’ at a county fair in Ormstown, Quebec. Our day began at 9am at a horse competition. With each member of the band making bets on which horse would be voted best in show - Vader inexplicably chose correctly every time. After, we witnessed a demolition derby where young men in broken down cars slammed into each other, with firefighters and ambulances waiting on the sidelines. We also rode fair rides and played carnival games. Because the director and cinematographer were carrying a big camera, we looked like we were up to something important and this served its purpose. When it came time to shoot my close-up on the ferris wheel, the ride attendant let us on for free and didn’t make us get off for a good 20 minutes.”

Check out the song and video below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates. Rodeo Clown is out everywhere on August 25 via Mint Records.

Tour dates:

08/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Bar Owell

08/13 – Buffalo, NY @ The Lavender Room

08/14 – Washington DC @ Pie Shop

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

08/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

08/17 – Ithaca, NY @ Sacred Root

08/18 – Troy, NY @ Elephant Alley

08/20 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

08/25 – Montreal, PQ @ La Sala Rossa

08/26 – Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewers

09/01 – Rouyn-Noranda, PQ @ HQ Performance Hall - Festival De Musique Emergente