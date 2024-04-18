News

Premiere: O Slow Shares New EP 'Every Time I Look In The Mirror' Every Time I Look In The Mirror EP Out April 19th





O Slow is the moniker of singer/songwriter Jaqui Miranda. The project first began in 2020 with Miranda huddled in a Redwoods cabin, and it has since seen her settle into a glassy and ethereal style of dream pop. She debuted last year with a single, “Even In Dreams, He Rides,” followed by a two-track release, These Dreams. This year, she returned with a new single, “myth,” the first taste of a three-track EP, Every Time I Look In The Mirror. The full EP is out tomorrow, but ahead of the release, Miranda has shared an early listen to the EP, premiering with Under the Radar.

Every Time I Look In The Mirror feels equally indebted to shimmering strains of dream pop and propulsive electronica, tempering Miranda’s icy aesthetics with skittering rhythms. The EP opens with “Hit Me Like Rain,” which finds Miranda’s airy vocals floating above a dreamy expanse of synths, trip hop percussion, and lilting ukelele strums. In contrast, “myth” hits hard with a rapid-fire breakbeat and rumbling basslines adorned in twinkling melodic bursts. Meanwhile, Miranda’s lyrics deconstruct themes of self-mythology and social posturing, singing “I’m not buying your apathy anymore / Just show me what you’re made of / ‘Cause it’s so cool to care / If only you could see / How cool it is to love something so desperately.” Finally, “Do U See Me?” is similarly glassy and propulsive, dancing between glittering oscillating synth layers, driving drum loops, and sprawling soundscapes. The results are simultaneously hypnotic and irrestibly danceable.

Miranda says of the EP, “The common theme throughout my life thus far has been a fascination with the power of perception and its ability to shape and distort reality. In the past my sense of self-worth heavily relied on other people’s perceptions of me; like if others are okay with me, then I’m okay with me, too. The opposite side of that coin has only led to a lot of pain. So writing these songs has been a very liberating process, allowing me to recognize and fully break free of these destructive patterns.”

Check O Slow’s new EP below. Every Time I Look In The Mirror is out on April 19th.