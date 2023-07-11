News

Premiere: Oakland Power Pop Newcomers The Goods Share New Self-Titled EP The Goods EP Out July 12th via Dandy Boy Records

Photography by Corey Poluk



Tomorrow, Oakland-based power pop outfit The Goods are set to share their debut self-titled EP, out via Dandy Boy Records. The band is a trio of long-time Oakland underground players, fronted by singer/songwriter Rob Good alongside Paul Wiseman on drums and Cherron Arens on bass. Together, they’ve crafted a sunny and hooky style of power pop, one that remains rooted in the genre’s classic heydey but also eschews straight revivalism by incorporating a deft balance of influences. That style shows up strong on their debut three-track EP, as well as the accompanying video for the song “David Jones Is Dead,” both of which the band are premiering early with Under the Radar.

“David Jones Is Dead” acts as a barrelling opening salvo for the record, introducing the band’s insistent choruses, bright melodic tones, and power chord-driven guitars. Clocking in at only a minute and a half, the track’s breathless structure leaves no room for anything but hook after hook. Meanwhile, “Dear Angeline” and “I’m Not The Only One” use the same building blocks but take slightly longer to unfurl, layering the earworms amidst lyrical tributes to young love and teenage escapism. The best power pop records often capture a desperate sense of vitality and longing, elements that run deep within the trio of songs here. They feel both fresh and familiar, playing off of classic sounds without getting lost in the nostalgic reverie.

Good says of “David Jones Is Dead,” “I set out to write the shortest song I possibly could, all killer no filler, every bit of fat around the edges trimmed off. Lyrically, I was thinking about all these rock and roll icons that are now dying, and how their death brings up so many emotions - not only remorse for the loss of the person, but also nostalgia about the good times you had with their music and the friends you enjoyed it with. Ultimately it’s a celebration of that music and those good times.”

Check out the song and video below. The Goods EP is out everywhere on July 12th via Dandy Boy Records.

<a href="https://dandyboyrecords.bandcamp.com/album/e-p">E.P. by The Goods</a>

<p>