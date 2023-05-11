 Premiere: OK Hotel Shares New Single “Easy To Say” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Premiere: OK Hotel Shares New Single “Easy To Say”

New EP Due Out in July

May 11, 2023 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Pat O'Hara
Australian alt rock outfit OK Hotel debuted in 2020 with their EP Stay Bright. They’ve spent the years since making their way through the Australian live circuit, cementing their blend of high-energy indie punk. The band returned earlier this year with a new single, “Get Out,” the first taste of a forthcoming sophomore EP, and today they’re back with another new track, “Easy to Say,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Easy To Say” further pumps up the band’s melodic punk energy, delgboth heartfelt and relentlessly catchy. Though hints of their grungier influences bleed through, “Easy To Say” has plenty in common with the radio-friendly emo and pop punk acts of the late ‘90s like Jimmy Eat World. Vocalist and guitarist Josh Fogarty piles on the hooks while bassist Liam Jordan and drummer Chris Peruch steamroll through the track with a kinetic rhythm section. Meanwhile, the clean and bright production lends the track an anthemic sheen, one befitting the soaring chorus.

In contrast, the record’s lyrics explore more emotionally complex territory. As the band explains, “‘Easy To Say’ is about a communication breakdown between two people that care so much about something but couldn’t see eye to eye.” They continue, saying “This song marks a happier change in writing style as a band. It was written pretty much as an afterthought and quickly became one of our favourite songs that we’ve written”.

Check out the song and video below. The band’s sophomore EP is due out this July.



