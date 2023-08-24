News

Premiere: Old Man Canyon Debuts New Song, "What's Even Real Anymore" So Long Babylon EP Out September 29th via Nettwerk

Photography by Cody Briggs



Old Man Canyon—a.k.a. Vancouver-based singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Jett Pace—has been steadily building an audience since his 2012 debut, returning most recently with his 2018 album, A Grand Facade. During the pandemic years, Pace took the time to settle into reflective rhythms, allowing his songwriting and production to take on new forms. He recorded with primarily analog equipment and played all the instruments himself in his home studio, burnishing his live instrumentation with analog synths and ethereal textures.

Those expansive sonics come together on Pace’s forthcoming EP, So Long Babylon, out September 29th. This year, he has already shared a pair of singles from the record, “Out of Reach” and “Never Apart.” Today he’s back with the EP’s third single, “What’s Even Real Anymore,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“What’s Even Real Anymore” hits on a similarly spacious and psychedelic vibe as the EP’s last two singles, soaking Pace’s vocals in dreamy production and lush, sun-dappled synths. Watery bass grooves and meditative rhythms lift the track into an illusory floating reverie, while Pace’s vocal performance colors the track with a somber, melancholic undercurrent. The lyrics find Pace exploring the dissonance between fantasy and reality, searching for something true to hold onto: “Half of the time I’m hoping that I get a sign / Reminding me everything’s fine / When my mind gets lost in the chaos / What’s even real anymore?”

“While I was writing this song, I had a bunch of UFO sightings,” shares Jett. There was a two-week period where I quite literally would go outside, in the middle of the day, look up and see these strange metallic/lights hovering in the sky over my house. Sometimes there would be 3 or more, disappearing, reappearing, staying in one spot for hours, forming triangles, and shooting off super fast. I still have no clue what they are, but there was something magic about those experiences that instilled a sense of curiosity that I hadn’t felt since I was a kid, it opened me up again. Coupled with the confusion of the world, every source of truth was being questioned in some way. I think a lot of people felt the same.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below. The So Long Babylon EP is out everywhere on September 29th via Nettwerk.

