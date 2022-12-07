Premiere: Olen Shares New Single “Got a Name”

News

Olen is the new moniker from Orange County-based indie pop singer/songwriter Olen Kittelsen. After nearly a decade in music, Olen is now debuting under his given name, marking his latest project with a brand of exuberant and endlessly charming indie pop. Today, he’s sharing the first taste of his forthcoming debut EP, So CoDepdendent, with a new single, fittingly entitled “Got a Name,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

In terms of an introduction to Olen and his music, you could not do better than “Got a Name.” The track soars on top of towering percussion, blissful keys, and irresistible brass hooks, while Olen delivers a delightfully shouty and energetic performance. It finds Olen operating on the sweeping scale of a great pop song, ascending to positively radiant heights and packing the song with sharp hooks.

Yet, Olen also shows off a certain reflective edge, earnestly meditating on his search for meaning and purpose. The call-and-response chorus finds him confessing, “My parents called me Olen and I’m still trying to figure out what that means to me.” Later, as the track builds to its final moments, Olen insists “I haven’t peaked yet, ‘cause I haven’t done my best / But when I do I will still be filled with regret.” Fittingly, the track itself feels like Olen is just beginning the long climb to his peak. This is Olen at long last introducing himself to the world, and you won’t want to miss it.

Check out the song below. Olen’s debut EP, So CoDependent is out next year.