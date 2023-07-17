News

Premiere: Ora Cogan Shares New Single “Dyed” New LP Formless Out August 25 via Prism Tongue

Photography by Stasia Garraway



Next month, indie singer/songwriter Ora Cogan is back with her new album, Formless, out August 25th via Prisim Tongue. Over the years, Cogan has steadily crafted a gothic and cinematic approach to alt country and folk. Her latest string of albums have walked a careful line between shadowed folk intimacy and fractured sonic confessionals, bringing a hazy psychedelic edge tinged with a myriad of influences.

Formless was written in the isolation of the pandemic and finds Cogan leaning further into the smoky and ruminative edges of her sound. As she describes, “Writing this album was a very much a lifeline… transformative and healing. Re-calibrating an internal compass constantly thrown off by the magnetism of a deranged world.”

Cogan announced the album last month with her lead single, “Cowgirl,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Dyed,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Cogan’s latest effort feels floating and evocative, drawing from ethereal shades of folk to knit an otherworldly tapestry of guitar and airy vocals. Cogan’s vocals dance in sun-lit pirouettes above a gentle bed of guitars, keys, and percussion, while her lyrics trace poetic tributes to the mysteries of romance. The track itself feels equally warm and mystical, an element that is equally brought out in the accompanying video. As Cogan describes, the video for “Dyed” is “...part 2 in a trilogy of videos by Latro Films created for my album. The video revolves around a singular character who carries water as a symbol for the human heart and we follow her interactions with others in her world.”

She continues, saying of the song, “I wrote ‘Dyed’ while I was reading Italo Calvino’s Difficult Loves.

It’s maybe about how strange and ridiculous romance is… how ridiculous human interaction can be. You’re dealing with people on the surface but also their imaginations, fears, dreams, and projections. We’re just a bunch of broken funhouse mirrors sometimes and that’s sort of horrifying but also kinda fun.”

Check out the song and video below. Formless is out everywhere on August 25th via Prism Tongue.

