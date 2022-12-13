News

All





Premiere: OTNES Shares New Single “Spin” Listen to the Track Below





OTNES is the latest project from Nashville-based indie pop singer/songwriter Emily Blue. Blue first debuted under their name, crafting a genre-bending style of electro pop on their 2018 debut project, *69, and their latest follow-up, The Afterlove. As OTNES, they are again fusing dreamy synthscapes with vibrant shades of modern pop, offering both vulnerability and emotive heights on their debut single, “Spin,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Spin” showcases OTNES talents for decadent pop bliss, delivering lush melodies drenched in jangly ‘80s guitars, glassy vocal layering, and expansive synth beds. At moments the track borders on the alluring haze of dream pop, but OTNES provides the track with an irresistible pop appeal, enrapturing you with catchy melodies rather than the lull of layered effects. They also balance the track’s sharp songwriting with a poignant confessional edge, exploring themes of nostalgia, longing, and loss.

As they explain, “This song talks about nostalgia, memory, and grief and deals with the realities of addiction. An homage to the death of an important friend and loss in general, OTNES displays how growth can be brought out of pain and reflection. The visual follows the artist through a journey with a magical pocketwatch that teleports them into fantasy and memory, ultimately realizing that the beauty of life can be found in the present moment. The visual is self-directed with the collaborative powers of Mossflower Pictures, showcasing OTNES’s Wes Anderson-style color universe.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

<p>