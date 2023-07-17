News

Premiere: Ovef Ow Share New Track "MAD" Debut LP Vs. The Worm Out August 25th via What's For Breakfast?/Oort Cloud

Photography by Hannah Sellers



Over the past few years, Chicago outfit Ovef Ow have been building up a following in their local indie scene with their offbeat take on post punk and art rock. The band debuted in 2017 with their EP, Working, followed by their 2019 EP, Crash the Party. Next month, the band are set to return with their first full-length album, Vs. The Worm, and they’ve already shared the album’s lead single, “Fauxtography.” Today, they’re back with another new track, “MAD,” premiering with Under the Radar.

So far, both the singles from the band’s forthcoming album explore differing angles on the distorted chaos of modern life. “Fauxtography” found the band reflecting on the social economy around manufactured lives and altered beauty, but “MAD” goes in an even more weighty and existential direction.

Taking its name from the doctrine of mutually assured destruction, the track unpacks the looming nuclear threat, reframing it within the modern war of information and propaganda: “It’s our suicide/When you tantalize/Increasingly erratic/Complicated lies/Do you hear the propaganda machine/Reckless rhetoric/Seething from between your teeth.” The band delivers their lyrics in tight concentrated bursts, surrounded by eccentric synth textures, tense post punk guitars, and melodic backing vocals. The resulting track is a magnetic marriage of melodic punk and off-kilter art rock sensibilities.

The band says of the track and accompanying video, “We made this video from footage we took on our last tour as we flew in our little spaceship around the Midwest. ‘MAD’ as a song is about the ongoing existential crisis of the threat of nuclear war and the absurd doctrine of ‘mutually assured destruction’ that has kept us from the total annihilation of humanity (so far). We originally wrote this song in the middle of the Trump administration, but as we’ve seen with the war in Ukraine that the threat doesn’t go away with the changing hands of power as long as we continue to amass weapons that are capable of destroying the planet. Also, there are lots of fun and spooky synths. Sonically, we were listening to a lot of the band Priests at the time.”

Check out the song and video below. Vs. The Worm is out everywhere on August 25th via What’s For Breakfast? Records and the band’s own Oort Cloud Records. Pre-order the track here.

