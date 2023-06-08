News

Premiere: Path Share New Single “Danny” New LP You’re Gonna Be Alright Out July 14th





Next month, Philadelphia-based indie rock outfit Path are set to return with their forthcoming third full-length record, You’re Gonna Be Alright, following after their 2018 album Still. The record finds them once again traveling in their lane of dreamy soundscapes, poetic indie rock, and emotive folk, but this time sporting fuller and more vivid arrangements.

The band’s main songwriter Sam Keeler says of the record, “Music has always been my main outlet for bottled-up emotions. Writing and recording music is often a difficult experience. I tend to get stuck in dark places while I’m trying to put certain feelings into music. I don’t know what changed, but this time around everything came from a positive place and I found the entire process to be really constructive on a personal level. I guess you can say this is an album about personal growth and getting to know yourself better.”

The band have already shared two new tracks from the record this year, “All I Wanna Do” and “Yellowknife.” Today, ahead of the album’s release, Path are sharing another new single, “Danny,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Danny” is another taste of golden-hued folk from the band, centering on Keeler’s wistful vocals and muted acoustic guitar, burnished by some gently brushed percussion. Later, the track gets a gorgeous climax in the form of a playful woodwind solo. Keeler and company conjure an inviting contrast of tones, blending together an air of lush inviting warmth with shades of longing melancholy. The results feel soft and heartfelt, yet also are woven with a certain sense of tragedy. The lyrics bring that aching element to the fore, following as Keeler reaches a breaking point in his life: “I’d follow / I’d follow / If there was any other way / I need another way.”

Keeler says of the track, “This is the oldest song on the record. I wrote this one in 2018 when our second album was coming together. Looking back, I think I can say that it’s about breaking habits and ending circles of dependence and addiction, and the bittersweet feeling you get when you pull yourself up onto level ground after a period of instability in your life. The song is definitely a retrospective, which is why I think it took me four years to finally get the recording right.”

You're Gonna Be Alright is out everywhere on July 14th.

<p>